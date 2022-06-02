Mayor Dickens Supports Pride Celebration, Expands LGBTQ Board

Mayor Dickens Expands the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board With New Appointments

Expansion Allows for Greater Diversity and Engagement

ATLANTA – Mayor Andre Dickens announced the expansion of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, comprising 50 members from across Atlanta, including LGBTQ civic leaders, champions and advocates. The Board will make recommendations to the Mayor and other City officials that assist in influencing City policies and procedures, and enhance engagement with Atlanta’s LGBTQ community.

The Director of the Mayor’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs, Malik Brown, will continue in his role and also serve as the City’s primary staff representative to the advisory board. The Mayor’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs is one of six divisions in the Mayor’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

“It was important to me to expand the membership of the board to allow for greater diversity, and to maximize impact — particularly in the areas of youth engagement and arts, entertainment, and culture — all of which are important priority areas for our administration,” Mayor Dickens added.

By increasing the size of the Board, Mayor Dickens has allowed for greater diversity among its membership. The Board includes the voices of LGBTQ people of color, youth-serving experts, trans and non-binary people, grassroots organizers, business leaders, educators, healthcare professionals, faith leaders, straight allies, artists and more.

Current focus areas of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board include:

LGBTQ Youth

LGBTQ Arts Entertainment & Culture

Trans Affairs

LGBTQ Health

LGBTQ Economic & Community Development

Members of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board include:

Co-Chairs:

Matt Keith, Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Initiatives, Bank of America

Dr. Alieizoria Redd, Executive Director, Covenant House Georgia

Full Board:

Mary Anne Adams, Founder, ZAMI NOBLA (National Organization of Black Lesbians on Aging)

Sarah Al-Khayyal, Policy Manager, Partnership for Southern Equity

Bishop O.C. Allen, Senior Pastor & Founder, Vision Cathedral of Atlanta

TAYLOR ALXNDR, Executive Director, Southern Fried Queer Pride

Melania Armenta, Art Director, RangeWater Real Estate

Lynn Barfield, Former President, For the Kid In All of Us

Roy Broderick, Jr., Founder, President & CEO, Authentique Agency

Antonio Brown, Former Atlanta City Council Member, District 3

Rashad Burgess, Executive Director, HIV Community Operations, Gilead Sciences

Gabrielle, Claiborne, Co-Founder & CEO, Transformation Journeys Worldwide

Paul Conroy, Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Out Front Theatre Company

Travis Currie, Public Relations Manager, Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau

Morgan L. Darby, Director of Equity and Inclusion, The Children’s School

Bill Dickinson, D. Min., Managing Partner, C3 Leadership

Jason Max Feldman, Board of Directors, Atlanta Jewish Music Festival

Marshall B. Freeman, Chief Operating Officer, Atlanta Police Foundation

Dr. Jodie L. Guest, Professor and Vice Chair, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University

Pierce Hand, Senior Assistant District Attorney, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office

Jamie Anne, Harrell Data Analytics Lead, Emory University Goizueta Business School

Steven Igarashi-Ball, Director of Equity and Engagement, Atlanta Pride

Satchel B. Jester, Journalist

Jamie Jordan, Management Consultant, Accenture

Matt Keith, Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Initiatives, Bank of America

Logan J. Kirsch, Strategy Manager, Deloitte

Kali Lindsey, US and Global LGBTQ Portfolio Lead, Elton John AIDS Foundation

Ivette Lopez, Latino LinQ

Chris Lugo, Executive Director, OUT Georgia Business Alliance

Sandy Mollett, Chief Operating Officer, Inclusive

Selima Morrow, Associate Director, Point Source Youth

Eric Paulk, Deputy Director, Georgia Equality

Daniel J. Preister, Managing Director, Coxe Curry and Associates

Philip Rafshoon, Director of Member Engagement, Midtown Alliance

Dr. Alieizoria Redd, Executive Director, Covenant House Georgia

Nathan K. Regan, Chief Operating Officer, Calloquy

Tyler Reinagel, Associate Vice President of Economic Development, Kennesaw State University

Aaron Rice, Vice President of Innovation and Partnerships, Families First

Matt Rinker, Realtor

Alex Santiago, Executive Director, I Am Human Foundation

Melissa Scott, Co-Founder, Pure Heat Community Festival

Said Sewell, Ph.D., Director, Atlanta University Center Consortium, Inc.

Justin Smith, Director, Campaign to End AIDS, Positive Impact Health Centers

Rev. Kimble Sorrells, Ordained Minister, United Church of Christ

Charles Stephens, Executive Director, Counter Narrative Project

Melanie Thompson, MD, Physician

DaShawn Usher, Director, Communities of Color and Media, GLAAD

Joshua Weaver, Vice President of Marketing, Trevor Project

Nicole Williams, Small Business Owner

Toni-Michelle Williams, Executive Director, Solutions NOT Punishment Collaborative (SnapCo.)

Hillary Williams Thomas, Associate State Director Advocacy and Outreach, AARP Georgia

Erica Wright, CEO & Founder, U First, Inc.

For more information on the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, please visit ATLGBTQ.atlantaga.gov/board