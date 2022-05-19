Georgia Attorney General Candidate Sen. Jen Jordan, Releases Voting Rights Platform

SENATOR JEN JORDAN, CANDIDATE FOR GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL, RELEASES VOTING RIGHTS PLATFORM

Prominent community leaders and voting rights advocates join Jordan as she outlines plan to protect voting rights as Georgia’s next Attorney General

Today, State Senator and Georgia Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan rolled out her voting rights platform with a clear goal of using the law as a tool for justice and defending our democracy from unprecedented attacks.

“It is more important now than ever before that we protect Georgians’ constitutional right to vote, and that begins in the Attorney General’s office. Attorneys General are the first and last lines of defense against threats to our democracy,” said Senator Jordan. “Just as I stood up to Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s legal team when they tried to overturn Georgia’s election results, so will I stand up to the Georgia GOP and anyone else who seeks to undermine voting rights in our state. As the lawyer for the people, I am committed to using the law as a tool for justice and to ensuring that every Georgian knows they are protected.”

Jordan’s voting rights plan includes five key pillars: establishing a Voting Rights Division in the Attorney General’s office, investigating and prosecuting cases of voter intimidation and suppression, working to protect and bolster the Voting Rights Act, protecting election workers and prioritizing the fundamental rights of Georgians – including the constitutional right to vote.

You can find the full platform here.

Senator Jordan announced the platform at a roundtable event today with End Citizens United // Let America Vote Vice President of Voting Rights Porsha White, New Georgia Project Board Chair Francys Johnson, Rev. James “Major” Woodall, the former state president of the Georgia NAACP, and Sandra Williams, Executive VP of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union. Bishop Greg Fann hosted the roundtable at Liberty International Church Door of Hope Ministries in Southwest Atlanta.

During the roundtable, NGP Board Chair Francys Johnson said, “We are in a real state of crisis, so when the New Georgia Project has a candidate that puts forth a bold agenda like [Senator Jordan] set forth, we count you as a freedom fighter, we count you as a democracy builder… The agenda items that [Jen] put on the table are important. They’re important to New Georgia Project’s core group that we are aimed at building power for in this new Georgia– for Black voters, for Latinx voters, for Asian and Pacific Islander voters, for young voters. These items are important for all voters, for all Georgians. And the battleground is here in this state.”

Senator Jordan has a long history of fighting for voting rights in Georgia. In 2005, she filed suit to delay enforcement of Georgia’s first voter identification law. In 2015, Jordan sued then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp for unlawfully distributing the personal information of every Georgia voter in the “Peach Breach.” She received national attention for her questioning of Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s legal team when they attempted to overturn Georgia’s election results, and for her opposition to S.B. 202, Georgia’s voter suppression bill.