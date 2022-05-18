Fulton County Announces the Kick-off of its Fresh Mobile Market

The mobile market, which opens May 31, will provide the freshest fruits and veggies to residents around the county.

Fulton County announces that the Fulton Fresh Mobile Market is ready to travel the streets for the summer season to offer good nutrition and nutritional education to residents around the county. The Fulton Fresh Mobile Market, which will be packed with fresh-grown fruits and vegetables will roll through Fulton communities on each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from May 31 to June 30, 2022.

The UGA Extension Fulton County’s Fulton Fresh program is a multigenerational nutrition education program, which integrates youth, agriculture, and family and consumer science programming in an urban community.

The goal of Fulton Fresh is to increase awareness and consumption of in-season, local produce through hands-on education focused on creating fruits and vegetables to be tasty and fun to make. By incorporating different generations, Fulton Fresh is playing a pivotal role in using local fruits and vegetables to combat childhood obesity in Fulton County by providing hands-on learning to promote and encourage fruit and vegetable consumption. Fulton Fresh programs include the Mobile Farmers’ Market and adult and youth programs.

Residents will be able to visit the Fulton Fresh Mobile Market on the following days and times:

TUESDAYS

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Saint Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church of Atlanta, Inc.

3605 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Friendship Baptist Church

80 Walnut Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

WEDNESDAYS

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Providence Missionary Baptist Church

2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh Community Market, 325 University Ave., Atlanta, GA 30310

THURSDAYS

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church

2651 N Church St, East Point, GA 30344

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Road SW Atlanta, GA 30311

Fulton Fresh works to improve the health of residents by introducing viable produce to the community. To learn more, visit www.ugaextension.org/fulton.

