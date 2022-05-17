Georgia Small Businesses Eligible for up to $2,000 To Increase Vaccine Confidence

Georgia, Tennessee Small Businesses Eligible for up to $2,000 To Increase Vaccine Confidence Among Their Employees and Community

ATLANTA – Up to 200 minority-owned businesses in Georgia and Tennessee can receive up to $2,000 for helping to increase COVID-19 vaccine confidence among their workers and in their communities.

Minority Owned Businesses (MBEs) participating the HealthWorks program must have at least two employees and assign one person from their organization to serve as a Small Business Health Ambassador (SBHA). The ambassador will complete an online training program about how to implement an effective COVID-19 resilience program in their company.

HealthWorks is a partnership that unites the broad expertise of Morehouse School of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, and ASHLIN Management Group. The program aims to reach individuals in the most vulnerable and medically underserved communities, which often have high levels of COVID-19 infections and lower than average vaccination rates. Community Outreach Workers involved in the program can work with participating businesses to conduct COVID-19 education sessions and arrange vaccination events.

MBEs that participate in the HealthWorks program will have an opportunity to enroll in training cohorts that begin June 6, 2022, and July 11, 2022. Businesses are eligible to receive $1,000 for completing the online training and participating in digital regional collaboration hubs. MBEs can receive an additional $1,000 for providing proof of 100 vaccinations among their staff, family members, and community members during the engagement period. Interested businesses can sign up immediately at https://www.ashlininc.com/healthworks/

HealthWorks is funded by a grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of its Community-Based Workforce for COVID-19 Vaccine Program. The program will be conducted statewide in Georgia, with particular emphasis on Fulton and Clayton Counties in metro Atlanta. In Tennessee, socially vulnerable populations that live in 95 counties across three Grand Divisions will be targeted.