Techbridge Hosting Annual Digital Ball Fundraiser at Delta Flight Museum

TECHBRIDGE HOSTING ANNUAL DIGITAL BALL FUNDRAISER AT THE DELTA FLIGHT MUSEUM

TechBridge, a trusted technology nonprofit with over 20 years of innovation will host its annual Digital Ball Fundraiser, Saturday, May 14th, 6 P.M. at the Delta Flight Museum located at 1060 Delta Blvd, Atlanta, Georgia.

The Digital Ball provides the biggest opportunity for TechBridge to share its impact, cast a vision for the future, fundraise, and engage with its network while honoring outstanding community members. Co-Chairs for this year’s event are Gayle Sheppard, Corporate Vice President of Global Expansion and Transformation for Microsoft Cloud+Al, and Ebele Kemery, Head of Global Technology Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at J.P. Morgan. Emmy Award-winning television anchor journalist Karyn Greer will serve as emcee for the evening, Entertainment will be provided by Grammy Award Winner, Peabo Bryson, and jazz vocalist Robin Latimore and her quartet.

The evening will include the Digital Award series which honors men in women who have and are making a significant impact in digital technology. Awards will include The Ed Steinike Award, the late CIO of the Coca-Cola Company who guided the company into the digital age. The Bill Bolling Nonprofit of the Year Award which honors Bolling, who founded the Atlanta Community Food Bank in 1979; The TechBridge Community Leader Award, which honors recipients for their roles as active innovators in professional service to the broader IT community. The Vicarro Mills Outstanding Student Award honors Vicarro Mills who founded MyNerd, a technology support company specializing in virtual support.

Chief Executive Officer Nicole Armstrong, the first African American female appointed to the position, has over 25 years of executive experience leading startups and large organizations in education, technology, and consulting. Under her leadership TechBridge has thrived and distributes 5.2 billion meals to families annually, prevents 572 families from becoming homeless, and enables pro bono attorneys to donate $6 million worth of services to those in need. The national economic impact of TechBridge’s workforce development efforts on lower income families is approximately $5 million annually. As a technology nonprofit organization, TechBridge equips communities on various fronts to drive families from survival to stability to success

TechBridge Digital Ball

When discussing the organization’s mission, Armstrong offers, “TechBridge breaks the cycle of generational poverty through the innovative use of technology to transform nonprofit and community impact. We are a nonprofit that equips other nonprofits with technology that allows them to expand the impact of their mission for the millions of men, women and children who lack access to shelter, food, employment, education, healthcare, and financial literacy. We support organizations that work within our four pillars: Hunger Relief, Homeless Support, Social Justice, and Workforce Development, “adds Armstrong.

The Digital Ball now in its 22nd year, is a celebration that provides sponsors and supporters with the opportunity to engage in community empowerment and social impact using technology. TechBridge believes that technology has the power to change lives and can operate without borders

TechBridge is a national 501(c)nonprofit organization that equips other nonprofits on the frontline of alleviating the causes of generational poverty with technology. TechBridge supports these nonprofits in expanding the impact of their mission for the millions of men, women, and children who are seeking support in the areas of hunger relief, homeless support, social justice, and workforce development. For additional information visit: www.TechBridge.org