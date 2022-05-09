Now in its sixth year, the Chevrolet Discover The Unexpected Fellowship program will award selected students with 10-week internships starting June 7th and continuing through August 14, 2022. Each awardee will receive a $10,000 scholarship, a $5,000 stipend, and access to a new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV. They’ll also enjoy “a journalism fellowship of a lifetime.” To apply, visit: nnpa.org/chevydtu

HBCU Students: Electrify Your Future with Chevrolet and the Discover The Unexpected Fellowship! Apply for the Chance to Receive a $10K Scholarship and a $5K Stipend

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Aspiring content creators, journalists, and communications experts can find themselves at the forefront of change by covering the exciting and continued transformation from gas to electric vehicles during the Chevrolet and National Newspaper Publishers Association’s (NNPA) expanded 2022 Discover The Unexpected (DTU) Fellowship program.

The program offers students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) internships to explore various roles in journalism while developing their skills as change agents in their communities.

Now in its sixth year, the program will award selected students with 10-week internships starting June 7th and continuing through August 14, 2022.

Each fellow will receive a $10,000 scholarship, a $5,000 stipend, and access to a new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

They’ll also enjoy “a journalism fellowship of a lifetime.”

The NNPA, the trade association of the more than 230 African American-owned newspapers and media companies in the United States, will host six students with prestigious news organizations across the broadcast, film, and journalism disciplines.

Selected students will focus on digital and social media content creation.

At the same time, Chevrolet will award five additional students with the opportunity to work within the brand’s business at General Motors corporate facilities.

“We are very excited about the launch of DTU,” said NNPA Chair and Houston Forward Times Publisher Karen Carter Richards.

“Chevrolet and the NNPA’s Discover the Unexpected program provides the opportunity for HBCU students to strengthen their journalistic skills while working with the Black Press. This opportunity also allows the Black Press to learn from these bright minds in this ever-changing digital world. We are grateful for Chevrolet’s continued investment in our community,” Richards stated.

Chevrolet officials called DTU a “cornerstone of Chevrolet’s ongoing commitment to promote diverse voices and perspectives.”

The auto maker said it’s happy to continue its partnership with the NNPA.

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., NNPA President and CEO, concluded, “We salute General Motors, and in particular Chevrolet, for continuing to offer these transformative fellowships. Discover the Unexpected (DTU) Fellowships are the most rewarding and academically enriching experiences for Generation Z journalists and the Black Press of America.”

Fellows must be between 18 and 22 to enter – except in Alabama, where the minimum age is 19.

To enter, applicants must complete the application process by 11:59 PM PST on Monday, May 16, 2022, by uploading the specific information to the fellowship website at https://www.nnpa.org/chevydtu/ via hotlinks or in PDF format.

Officials will contact the selected 2022 Discover the Unexpected Fellows via email on or about May 21, 2022. They must respond that they accept the Fellowship within seven days, or an alternate Fellow will be selected.

Learn more about the Chevrolet NNPA Discover the Unexpected Fellowship: https://www.nnpa.org/chevydtu/.