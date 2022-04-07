Cassandra Lewis is Breaking Barriers in Boxing

Since 1923 the Chicago Golden Gloves Boxing tournament has been one of the great sports traditions in the city. Former Chicago Golden Gloves boxing tournament champions include Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis, Sonny Liston, and a number of US Olympians.

The Chicago Golden Gloves tradition continues today as participants from the greater Chicagoland area compete at the annual tournament. The tournament features amateur boxers’ various divisions. The tournament concludes with the finals on April 7 through April 9.

While the number of women boxers has increased over time, women are still underrepresented in the sport in the areas of officiating. Cassandra Lewis is one of only two Black female officials in the Illinois LBC. She became a USA Boxing official in 2017 and has served as a judge for almost 900 amateur bouts and desires to go pro soon.

We spoke with Cassandra Lewis about breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry, the Chicago Golden Gloves Boxing tournament, and why more women should pursue opportunities in the industry.

For more on Cassandra Lewis follow her on social media @Cassandrayummy on Instagram and TikTok.

The Chicago Golden Gloves Tournament is held April 7-April 9 at the Cicero Stadium at 1909 S. Laramie, Chicago. For tickets visit www.chicagogoldengloves.com