Kemp’s ‘Criminal Carry’ Gun Law Would Make Georgia Less Safe

New TV Ad: Kemp’s “Criminal Carry” Would Make Georgia Less Safe

As Brian Kemp prepares to sign the dangerous and extreme permit-less concealed carry bill into law despite opposition from 70 percent of Georgians and major concerns from law enforcement, the Democratic Party of Georgia is releasing a new TV ad focusing on the legislation’s negative impact on Georgia’s public safety. The new ad features a former Patrol Officer, who refers to the proposal as “criminal carry” because it will make it easier for criminals to carry hidden, loaded guns in public and will make Georgians less safe.

WATCH: “Criminal Carry”

No permit. No background check. 70% of Georgians oppose it and law enforcement has major concerns. But @BrianKempGA plans to sign a dangerous "criminal carry" bill into law that weakens public safety by making it easier for criminals to carry hidden, loaded guns in public. pic.twitter.com/NYoDn3M1qX — Georgia Democrats (@GeorgiaDemocrat) April 5, 2022

“Brian Kemp and David Perdue talk a big game on public safety, but their push to make it easier for criminals to carry hidden, loaded guns in public proves they care more about their political ambitions than keeping our communities safe. Despite opposition from 70 percent of Georgians and major concerns from law enforcement, Kemp and Perdue are hellbent on allowing anyone to carry a hidden, loaded gun in public without a permit or its background check process,” said Max Flugrath, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Georgia.

BACKGROUND ON PERMIT-LESS CARRY:

New Loophole: The extreme permit-less carry bill would create a new loophole by eliminating part of the background check process which anyone wanting to carry a concealed firearm currently must undergo. This legislation’s change would allow individuals with a criminal history who purchased a gun through a private sale – which is not subject to a background check – to now legally carry a weapon in our communities without any background check. The existing permit process prevented over 5,200 applicants from obtaining firearm carry licenses in 2020 — the majority of those denials were due to prior criminal records, outstanding arrests, mental health flags, or domestic violence charges.

Proven Danger: States that have passed permit-less carry laws saw spikes in aggravated assaults with a gun up to 65%, while states that weakened their firearm permitting system saw up to a 15% increase in violent crime. Georgia already has the 17th highest rate of gun deaths in the nation and its rate of gun deaths increased 20% from 2009 to 2018.

Majority Opposition: About 70% of Georgians are opposed to permit-less carry. Over 80% of gun owners, non-gun owners, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents across the nation agree that high safety standards are crucial in issuing concealed carry permits:

• 83% of gun owners agree

• 83% of Republican voters agree

• 87% of Democratic voters agree

• 84% of Independents agree

Permit-less carry has also faced opposition from law enforcement officers in Georgia and across the nation in Alabama, Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.