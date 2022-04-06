Power Couple David and Tamela Mann Talk New Season of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living

(Photo: Charles Bergmann/BET/Tyler Vision, LLC)

David and Tamela Mann are a perfect illustration of what a power couple looks like today. Tamela Mann is a Grammy award-winning artist, actress, and entrepreneur. David Mann is an NAACP award-winning comedic actor. Together they currently star in Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living”.

Ranked the #1 scripted comedy series on cable for Black viewers in 2021, the third season of “Assisted Living” premiered on March 23 on the BET network. This season the Wilson family tries to cope with witnessing Lindor being arrested and roughed up by the police. Jeremy steps in as a father figure to help Lindor through this awful process, while Sandra and Philip struggle with their own feelings about the incident. Meanwhile, Mr. Brown and Vinny learn a few lessons about money, and everyone at the facility looks forward to celebrating a Wilson family milestone with Sandra graduating from high school.

David and Tamela Mann together helm Tillymann Entertainment. They starred together in the NAACP Image® Award-winning docu-series “The Manns” and the hit comedy “Mann & Wife.” In 2018, the Manns released their first book and joint album, Us Against the World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family. The book won an NAACP Image® Award for Outstanding Literary Work and the album continues to garner top-charting singles including the current Urban AC track, “Ups & Downs.” Most recently, Tamela launched a new athleisure apparel line, the Tamela Mann Collection, which is available for limited edition purchase online at TamelaMann.com and in select retail stores. She joined the WW® (formerly Weight Watchers) family in spring 2019 as a WW® Ambassador.

David and Tamela Mann spoke with the Chicago Defender about the new season of “Assisted Living”, what makes their marriage work, and Tamela’s new role in the upcoming “Color Purple”.

“Assisted Living” also stars J. Anthony Brown as “Vinny,” Na’im Lynn as “Jeremy,” Courtney Nichole as “Leah,” Alex Henderson as “Philip,” and Tayler Buck as “Sandra.” Nicolas S. Duvernay as “Lindor,” Arletha Thomas as “Anastasia,” Damien Leake as “Reginald Junie” and Chet Aknewe as “Efe” join as recurring characters.

New episodes of “Assisted Living” air Wednesday at 8:30 PM CST as part of BET’s ‘Family Fun Night’ lineup.