Rolling Out Sets Sails with Sixthman and RADIANT WAVES Cruise and Music Festival

Rolling out, the leading independent lifestyle, entertainment, and media company serving the urban community and beyond, in partnership with Sixthman, the global leader in immersive destination festivals for more than twenty years, announces RADIANT WAVES, an all-new music festival cruise showcasing the sultry sounds of some of today’s top Neo-Soul and Contemporary R&B artists.

RADIANT WAVES will set sail on January 16-20, 2023, traveling from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the luxury cruise liner, the Norwegian Pearl. Pre-sale sign-ups are live now with the first booking window open today Friday, April 1. To sign up and see full details, visit www.radiantatsea.com.

“We could not be more proud to partner with the rolling out team on Radiant Waves. They have produced highly curated national and local events, content, and conferences for more than twenty years that have entertained, informed and inspired the communities they know and

serve so well,” said Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman. “Our mission in launching Radiant Waves is to highlight both legends and contemporary artists on the same stage for fans on vacation. To do so with Charlie Wilson and Ari Lennox is a dream come true. We could not be more excited to welcome them both and the entire line-up of talented artists aboard, along with their most passionate fans.”

RADIANT WAVES will feature multiple onboard performances by an array of rising Neo-Soul stars and legendary artists, including; Ari Lennox, Charlie Wilson, Musiq Soulchild, Cory Henry, BJ The Chicago Kid, VanJess, Baby Rose, Marzz, Jac Ross, and Lady Bri.

Along with four days of nonstop music, the RADIANT WAVES experience will feature special collaborations, exclusive activities with artists from the lineup, the Radiant Family Happy Hour, movie screenings, late-night after-parties, autograph sessions, and a special mixology class and cocktail tasting.

All guests will have access to participate in a comprehensive culinary experience complete with gourmet food, craft cocktails, and more. Guests on the RADIANT WAVES voyage can also look forward to engaging in exclusive music industry panels to access stars and influencers on board in a one-of-its kinds exchange to share their personal and professional insights into the music industry, wellness, lifestyle and culture.

“Travel, tourism and entertainment for multicultural audiences is a prime passion point. Consumers want more choices in experiences that are reflective of their culture and interests,” said Munson Steed, CEO and founder, rolling out. “We are excited to partner with the Sixthman

team which has the proven expertise to create immersive magical music occasions and lifestyle events across the world as well as fully integrate our marketing partners to deliver an awesome experience for our audiences. This partnership is an open call for fans, bands, and

brands to bring their voices to contour the movement.”

Bonus onboard events will include an exclusive competition dedicated to amplifying creative voices and talents, with three winners receiving a spot on the RADIANT WAVES lineup along with a cash prize. Full details will be announced soon.

In addition, the New Waves Marketplace will showcase products designed and created by Black innovators. RADIANT WAVES

will also promote the Do Good, Feel Good initiative and support an important charity organization through various onboard activations, with an organization committed to the Black community.

“The pandemic compelled us to cultivate more creative ways to contribute and elevate lifestyles,” added DJ Drake Pfeiffer, a key influencer and expert on multimedia opportunities. “In this evolving media landscape we’ll take the experience off-shore as we explore and delve even deeper into our quest to humanize digital reporting and revolutionize how we account for and share information about the social state of Black Americans … CNN doesn’t have anything like this,” Pfeiffer said.

The RADIANT WAVES Miami/Nassau cruise experience will launch on Jan. 16 and continue through Jan. 20, 2023.

The impressive lineup of artists and entertainment will include:

For more information on how to be a part of this once in a lifetime event visit: www.radiantatsea.com

ABOUT ROLLING OUT:

Rolling Out is a national multi-media company currently reaching almost 2MM urban multicultural viewers in the US monthly. Founded in 1998, RO has grown from just one offering, the Rolling Out free weekly newspaper, to a multifaceted media company that offers a broad

range of services from custom content creation and conference productions to custom publishing to media partnerships. For more information, please visit www.rollingout.com

ABOUT SIXTHMAN:

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea.

Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for occasions that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events provide non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels and Q&A exchanges; fan-artist activities, museums and overall truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be.

Sixthman’s domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras,

Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports. 2022 will bring sailings through the Greek Isles.

In addition to festivals at sea, in 2019 Sixthman brought their innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and will do the same in Mexico in 2022.

In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2022 has brought the organization’s first foray into immersive Music Camp experiences in partnership with Rock-n-Roll Fantasy Camp. LIVE LOUD with www.sixthman.net