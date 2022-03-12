A Solution to the NFL’s Coaching Diversity Dilemma

As the NFL‘s top prospects gather in Indianapolis for the combine, the search for the leaders of these next generation of top players continues to draw scrutiny. But now a former NFL veteran says he’s developed a performance assessment to help NFL teams find the best candidate for head-coaching positions regardless of race creed or color.

Check out my conversation with NFL veteran and two-time all-pro James hasty and sociology is Dr. Steve Cureton from the University of North Carolina Greensboro.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE PERORMANCE ASSESSMENT YOU CAN LOG ON TO THEIR WEBSITE AT ENEJE CONSULT.COM THERE YOU SEE THE LINK AT THE BOTTOM OF THE SCREEN. REPORTING FOR THE ATLANTA DAILY WORLD IM MARK HAYES