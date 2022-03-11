Motivational Speaker Inky Johnson on Fortune 500 gigs, NFL dreams & meeting Oprah

Such a great inspirational conversation with the Fortune 500, NFL, and NBA motivational speaker Inky Johnson. He talks about overcoming the countless amount of challenges he faced when his NFL dreams were crushed after a life-threatening, career-ending injury that paralyzed his right arm and hand. He explains how his faith literally put him next to Oprah so he could see what was possible. He spoke on the process that took him from living in a two-bedroom home with 14 people to becoming one of the most sought-after speakers in the world.

Inky can also be seen and heard each week on his podcast, ‘Serendipity With Inky Johnson,’ which is described as an insightful dialogue about the occurrence and development of events in one’s life that happen by chance in a happy or beneficial way.