Stacey Abrams Qualifies for Georgia Governor’s Race

Stacey Abrams formally qualified Tuesday to run for Georgia governor, signaling the start of a renewed campaign to finish what she started four years ago. In a history-making bid for governor in 2018, Abrams put the spotlight on voter suppression tactics on play around the country and sparked a heightened interest in protecting voting rights for Black Americans and making her a household name.
“I’m running to be the leader of all of Georgia, even those who don’t like me, because I believe that expanding Medicaid serves us all,” Abrams said. “Defending our right to vote serves us all. Ensuring access to education, whether you live in rural communities or in the city, serves us all,” Abrams explained.
The gubernatorial candidate launched Fair Fight Action following her questionable loss to Secretary of State Brian Kemp in 2018. Fair Fight Action’s mission is to address voter suppression, especially in the states of Georgia and Texas.
“Sadly, those are still the issues we need to focus on,” Abrams said. “The last four years of inaction and ineptitude by the current governor means that I’m simply trying again to do what’s right for Georgia. And I believe this time we will get it done.”
In an albeit twisted, but fair turn of events Abrams is also reaping the benefits of internal strife in the republican party and the GOP’s apparent contempt for the popular people’s advocate as they focus on making her a target of their discontent. .