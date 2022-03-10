Jussie Smollett to Appear in Chicago Court for Sentencing in False Claims Case

Jussie Smollett appears with actress, sister Jurnee Smollett

Actor Jussie Smollett is scheduled to appear in a Chicago court this afternoon to face his fate when he is sentenced in December 2021 for filing false police reports claiming that he was the victim of a hate crime. The former “Empire” star caused a media sensation in 2019 when he reported that he was accosted by two men as he walked to a local restaurant in Chicago in the early hours of the morning.

After the case fell apart and the actor was exposed for the publicity stunt gone terribly wrong, the alleged attackers – brothers Bola and Abel Osundairo – testified in court that Smollett orchestrated the attack himself and directed the brothers in their roles as homophobic marauders.

The false claims also caused upheaval in Chicago’s legal circles as Cook County District Attorney Kim Foxx appeared reluctant to prosecute the popular actor and was accused of giving him unwarranted preferential treatment after she abruptly brought the case to a close by dropping all 16 felony counts leveled against Smollett.

Smollett’s lawyers are expected to ask the judge to throw out the conviction claiming that the jury selection process was tainted and the fact that there was only one black person on the jury is another act of racial injustice. In addition, his lawyers are accusing the judge in the case of treating their client unfairly by not allowing them time to present a robust defense and banning cameras from the courtroom. The legal team also claims that prosecutors pressured witnesses to give false testimony.

Along with unnecessarily tarnishing the Second City’s reputation for civility and tolerance, Smollett added insult to injury when he refused to at least pay the city $130,106.15 for the hundreds of manhours involved in the police investigation of the false report.

Smollett ultimately admitted that the first night he met Bola Osundairo, the two did cocaine and weed before going to a club and then a bath house where “touching” occurred between the two, implying that the two did have an intimate relationship prior to the staged attack.