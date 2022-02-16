Grammy winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox talks industry politics, and making hits for Usher, Mariah & Mary J. Blige

This classic episode features a conversation with 9-time Grammy Award-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox who shares his origin story growing up in Houston, partnering with Jermaine Dupri, working with megastars including Mariah Carey, Usher, Toni Braxton, and Mary J. Blige.

Cox has been responsible for more than 100 million album sales, 35 number-one hits, 12 Grammy Award nominations, and attained a Guinness World Record for the longest consecutive period of chart success (after spending over five years on the Billboard chart continuously), breaking the record was previously held by The Beatles.