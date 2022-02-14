Gunna’s ‘Pushin’ P’ Gets Turned Into An Illustrated Book And New Tattoo

Photo: Getty Images

Gunna is taking his talents to the publishing industry.

Over the weekend, the platinum selling rapper gave fans a glimpse of his new, illustrated book entitled 6 Things I Do To Be Pushing P. The book, created by Brian Wright and illustrated by Lavan Wright, features commandments to help people follow in the “Pushin P” rapper’s footsteps, including how to “be loyal,” “put your people in position” and “boss your chick up.” Gunna gave fans a glimpse of the book via his Instagram stories, sharing:

“Coming Soon, P”

Gunna’s new slang has singlehandedly taken over social media, with everyone from Kim Kardashian to popular food chains and major corporations using the term. Wright, the co-founder of the Atlanta-based branding and marketing agency Six Degrees, told Atlanta magazine:

“That’s what separates us from other agencies. When we go in with brands like Amazon Music or YouTube, if the client asks us to market their services or product, we make it a point to ask what will they leave the people or what’s gonna help the audience.”

Pushin’ P doesn’t just end with books. Gunna made his DS4 slang permanent over the weekend by getting a blue P symbol tattooed on his arm.

He even took to Instagram to flex his “Pushin’ P” inspired fitted cap, with the caption:

“I got a Bad B*** n my PH RightNow ! She Got on a 🅿️ucci Gown Ready to get Pipe Down”

According to Gunna, to push “P” essentially means “keeping it playa,” or “keeping it real.” He shared more details about the term in a recent Instagram Live session, helping many unaware Instagram folks get it right. See what else the DS4 rapper had to say about “Pushin’ P”.