Third-Grader Transforms Periodic Table To Honor 90 Black History Figures

A Florida third-grader turned up the creativity on his Black History Month school project, transforming the scientific periodic table into a masterpiece that honors 90 Black historical figures.

Dana Boone, with the help of his mom, Charnetta Starr, used the basis of the periodic table that is generally used in science to organize elements to highlight the achievements of Black innovators, inventors, game changers, scientists, and more.

The unique project is now proudly displayed in the hallways of his elementary school.

“I wanted to represent our Black culture and I wanted to represent all the amazing people in this project,” Dana told WESH2.

Starr told the outlet the idea for the project came from a friend. The mother-son duo got to work on January 20 and brought the project to the Orange County school on January 31, right on time to bring Black History Month in right.

“I’m hoping that students and teachers will learn about more people who have contributed to the success of Black culture and the history and all of the things they’ve contributed,” Starr said.

Third-grader Dana Boone and his mom Charnetta Starr put this together. 👏 #BlackHistoryMonthhttps://t.co/KjQumlhEbv — The Miles Hall Foundation (@JusticeForMiles) February 8, 2022

