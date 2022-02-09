Beyoncé Receives Her First-Ever Oscar Nomination

Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé has reached a new feat in her career!

The Houston native scored her first-ever nomination Tuesday (February 8) as the Academy rolls out its annual list of nominees.

Beyoncé, 40, received the nomination for Best Original Song for “Be Alive” a powerful ballad used in the movie King Richard, starring Will Smith and executive produced by Venus and Serena Williams. The film portrays the tennis champions’ upbringing through the lens of their father’s, Richard Williams, story.

The song was released ahead of the film’s release and plays during the end credits and was favored among critics, The New York Times reported.

Beyoncé is no stranger to winning awards. Last year, the “Spirit” singer made music history (once again) becoming the female artist to win the most Grammy awards –– after picking up 28 of 79 nominations.

In 2006, she played Deena Jones in Dream Girls for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and portrayed Etta James in the 2008 film Cadillac Records.

This isn’t her first time creating music to accompany a film, either. In 2020, the entertainment mogul released Black Is King, the visual film for her soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift for the live-action remake of the classic Disney film.

