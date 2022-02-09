Here’s All The Black Oscar Nominees

Photo: Getty Images

The Oscars unveiled its annual list of nominees Tuesday (February 7) revealing several Black entertainers who are up for awards in 2022.

We’ll learn who won each award during the 94th Annual award show set to take place live on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s show marks a comeback for the Oscars after the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic impacted how nominees and viewers alike participated in the show in 2021.

While we root for everyone Black on the nominees’ list, it can’t go without saying that the yearly snubs Black actors and filmmakers is getting old. Here are our nominees.

Best Picture

King Richard

Best Actor

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Photo: Getty Images

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” by Beyoncé – King Richard

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, Westside Story

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Photo: Getty Images

Best Documentary (Short)

Audible

The Queen of Basketball

Best Documentary (Feature)

Summer of Soul by Ahmir Questlove Thompson

Original Screenplay

King Richard

Costume Designer

Paul Tazewell – Westside Story

Photo: Getty Images

Best Film Editing

King Richard

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

