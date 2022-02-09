Here’s All The Black Oscar Nominees

The Oscars unveiled its annual list of nominees Tuesday (February 7) revealing several Black entertainers who are up for awards in 2022.
We’ll learn who won each award during the 94th Annual award show set to take place live on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s show marks a comeback for the Oscars after the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic impacted how nominees and viewers alike participated in the show in 2021.
While we root for everyone Black on the nominees’ list, it can’t go without saying that the yearly snubs Black actors and filmmakers is getting old. Here are our nominees.
Best Picture
King Richard
Best Actor
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” by Beyoncé – King Richard
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, Westside Story
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Documentary (Short)
Audible
The Queen of Basketball
Best Documentary (Feature)
Summer of Soul by Ahmir Questlove Thompson
Original Screenplay
King Richard
Costume Designer
Paul Tazewell – Westside Story
Best Film Editing
King Richard
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
