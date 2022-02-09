Digital Daily

Here’s All The Black Oscar Nominees

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

The Oscars unveiled its annual list of nominees Tuesday (February 7) revealing several Black entertainers who are up for awards in 2022.

We’ll learn who won each award during the 94th Annual award show set to take place live on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s show marks a comeback for the Oscars after the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic impacted how nominees and viewers alike participated in the show in 2021.

While we root for everyone Black on the nominees’ list, it can’t go without saying that the yearly snubs Black actors and filmmakers is getting old. Here are our nominees.

Best Picture
King Richard

Best Actor
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Photo: Getty Images

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” by Beyoncé – King Richard

Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, Westside Story
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Photo: Getty Images

Best Documentary (Short)
Audible
The Queen of Basketball

Best Documentary (Feature)

Summer of Soul by Ahmir Questlove Thompson

Original Screenplay
King Richard

Costume Designer
Paul Tazewell – Westside Story

Photo: Getty Images

Best Film Editing
King Richard

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web