Ahmaud Arbery’s Killer Withdraws Plea In Federal Hate Crime Case

One of the men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery withdrew his plea after a judge last week rejected a similar deal made with the Department of Justice.

Court documents filed Thursday (February 3) show that the deal between Gregory McMichael and the DOJ was “withdrawn by counsel for both sides.”

McMichael –– who has already been convicted of murder on state charges –– is set to stand trial in federal hate crime charges beginning Monday (February 7).

News of the deal being withdrawn comes a week after US District Judge Lisa Goodbey Wood rejected the deal on behalf of McMichael’s son, Travis McMichael. The deal would’ve allowed for both men to avoid trial in the federal charges and give them a choice of their “preferred federal prison” to serve out a 30-year sentence.

Judge Goodbey Wood rejected it, stating that she wasn’t comfortable being confined to such strict parameters and that the victims’ parents’ wishes should be considered.

Ahmaud’s parents, Marcus Arbery and Wanda Cooper-Jones slammed the DOJ for proposing the “backroom plea deal” in the first place.

According to CBS News, Travis McMichael has until Friday (February 4) to make a decision on how he wants to plead.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

