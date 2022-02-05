Georgia District Attorney Details Threats She’s Getting Amid Trump Probe

Digital Daily

The Fulton County District Attorney is opening up about her investigation into Donald Trump‘s involvement with an attempt to steal the 2020 Presidential Election.

In an exclusive interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis revealed more details about the threats she’s receiving and provided an update into her probe of the former president. Trump, you may recall, was caught on tape calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking the state official to “find” enough votes to security the Peach State’s 16 electoral college votes.

“We realize that’s we’re coming to a place that there are enough people that will require a subpoena for us to speak to or for us to be able to get information,” Willis told the AJC.

This is the most insight Willis has shared about the investigation since a panel of Fulton County judges approved her request for a special grand jury –– which allows her team to select a jury that will only hear information about Trump’s case, unlike other grand juries that hear dozens of cases in a single day.

As Willis’ investigation heats up, so are the threats.

Willis shared she’s getting threats over the phone and on social media that led her to ramp up her security measures at work and home. Willis formally requested the FBI provide protection, too, citing Trump’s recently rally where he called out the “radical, vicious, racists prosecutors” investigating him.

“What I’ll tell you is that conversations have begin and I believe that those partnerships are necessary to keep all of us here safe,” Willis said.

