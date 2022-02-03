Politics

GOP Candidate Encourages Voters To ‘Show Up Armed’

In Michigan, one Republican candidate running for state Senate is telling voters to “show up armed” to protect GOP election observers. The comments came from Mike Detmer and were referred to the state attorney general’s office for investigation.

The Second Amendment isn’t there for hunting rights or self-defense. It’s there to protect all of the other constitutional rights,” Detmer said during a campaign event in Livingston County over the weekend. “The right to bear arms tells the government the citizenry is armed.”

“The ideal thing is to do this peacefully, that’s ideal. But the American people, at some point in time, if we can’t change the tide, we need to be prepared to lock and load,” he added. “So, you ask what can we do? Show up armed.”

Well, according to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Detmer may need to “show up” to court since what he’s inviting voters to do is criminal.

The event also hosted Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor, who said that poll workers should unplug vote counting machines.

“If you see something you don’t like happening with the machines, and you see something going on, unplug it from the wall,” Kelley said.

These brazen comments come after a Michigan voting rights group launched a campaign to ensure fairer and safer elections and are clearly linked to the 2020 election fraud lies spread by former President Donald Trump –– which fueled the deadly January 6 Capitol riot last year.

If you remember, Trump supporters in Michigan tried to break down the doors of a Detroit election precinct to stop votes from being counted. In other states, supporters called for poll workers to “count every vote.”

Trump and several of his loyalists are currently under investigation for their role in perpetuating the lies.

