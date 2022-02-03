Four Arrested In Connection To Fatal Overdose Of Michael K. Williams

Photo: Getty Images

Federal authorities arrested four people Wednesday (February 2) in connection to the fatal overdose that claimed the life of celebrated actor Michael K. Williams in September 2021.

According to reports, Hector Robles, Luiz Cruz, Carlos Macci and Irvin Cartagena were each charged with narcotics conspiracy for distributing heroin that was laced with fentanyl which led to The Wire star’s death, federal prosecutors said.

The four individuals charged were reportedly members of a drug ring that operated in and throughout the south side of Williamsburg, NYC, selling cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Authorities were able to make the arrest after viewing surveillance footage which showed Cartagena making a hand-to-hand drug deal with Williams the day before the actor was found dead in his apartment.

Federal officials said the crew continued to sell the laced drugs even after finding out about the actor’s death.

“This is a public health crisis, and it has to stop,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement, according to The New York Post.

“Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy,” the attorney added.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

