Celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims talks Janet Jackson Allure cover, Living with Missy Elliott & Business with Gabrielle Union.

In this week’s episode of Who’s Who In Black Hollywood, celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims talks about how his new Janet Jackson cover shoot for Allure Magazine came to be, how he ended up living with Missy Elliott, and what it’s like being in business with long time friend/client Gabrielle Union.

Larry’s most notable hair clients includes Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Queen Latifah, Zendaya, and Mary J. Blige. Sims also starred in Bravo’s reality show, “Invite Only: Cabo.” In 2020, Larry became a business partner with Gabrielle Union during the relaunch of her haircare collection for textured hair, Flawless By Gabrielle Union.

