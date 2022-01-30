Winter Storm Slams East Coast With Blizzard Conditions: Safety Tips

Photo: Getty Images

States along the East Coast are bracing for a winter storm, experts say could be of historic proportions.

Snow and blizzard conditions are expected on Saturday (January 29) in a number of states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region with many putting out a winter storm advisory ahead of the weekend.

In parts of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, several inches of snow fell early Saturday morning, The New York Times reported. The National Weather Service warned previously that travel in these areas would be “nearly impossible” because of blizzard conditions and potential widespread power outages.

According to the Weather Channel, Eastern Massachusetts is expected to get hit hard by the storm and states as far as Virginia, Alabama, Florida and Georgia also issue alerts for winter storm weather.

Current radar loop depicts an area of moderate-to-heavy snow extending from the Delmarva Peninsula to Eastern Massachusetts. The combination with gusty winds will continue producing nearly impossible travel at times today along immediate coastal regions and parts of New England. pic.twitter.com/npFnPghT7s — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 29, 2022

Winter Weather Safety Tips

When winter storms hit, experts suggest preparing you car and home for potential severe weather. Here are a few tips for staying ready:

Supplies to Keep in your Car

In case of an emergency, you should keep these items stored in your vehicle:

· Flashlight and extra batteries

· Battery-operated or wind-up radio

· Jumper cables

· Emergency flares

· Fluorescent distress flag

· Tow chains or rope

· Cell phone and charger

· First-aid supplies

· Warm clothing, hats, and mittens

· Blankets

· Ice scraper

· Snow shovel

· Road salt and sand

· Snacks

· Bottled water

· Special need items such as medication, baby supplies, pet food

What to do if You’re Stranded in Your Car

When winter weather strikes, you want to be prepared. If you get stranded in your car during a winter storm, the following tips can help keep you safe:

· Pull off the road and turn on the hazard lights (the blinkers).

· Stay in your vehicle so rescuers can find you. Do not go out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you know you can take shelter.

· Run the engine and heater about 10 minutes each hour to keep warm. When the engine is running, open a downwind window slightly to get clean air into the car. Clear snow from the exhaust pipe every time you are going to start the engine to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

· Take turns sleeping. One person should stay awake to look for rescue crews.

· Drink fluids to avoid dehydration.

Keeping Your Home Warm

Keeping warm during a winter storm is key. You can stay warm and safe during at home with the following in mind:

· Keep any flammable items at least three-feet away from heating equipment.

· Check your heating unit and keep it in good shape.

· Make sure a qualified technician has installed or inspected fixed space heaters according to manufacturer’s instructions or codes.

· Buy portable space heaters with labels listing a recognized testing lab.

· Turn off space heaters every time you leave the room and before you go to bed.

· Choose space heaters that turn off automatically when tipped over.

· Never use a space heater to dry clothes.

· Do not use your oven or stove burners to heat your home.

· Install smoke alarms near every sleeping area and on every level of the home. Test smoke alarms monthly.

· Install carbon monoxide alarms to avoid risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure you check them once or twice a year to be sure they are working.

Protecting Your Pipes

If areas in your home are unheated, you could experience frozen pipes or other pluming-related issues. Follow these tips to keep the water flowing freely in your home:

· Shut off outside water faucets from the inside valves. To drain these faucets, leave the outside valves open.

· Keep the area around your water meter above 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

· Wrap your water meter and its connecting pipe with insulation.

· Caulk windows near water meters or pipes. Cover these windows with plastic.

· Replace or cover cracked or broken windows.

· Wrap and insulate all water pipes in unheated areas such as sheds, garages, and under kitchen floors.

· Let tap water run slowly overnight in extremely cold weather to keep your pipes from freezing.

· If the water service line or other internal pipes freeze or break, call a plumber to thaw frozen water in the service line or repair the damaged pipe.

For up-to-date winter weather news listen to the Black Information Network. Special weather updates will be made every hour for NYC, Norfolk, Virginia, and Philadelphia. Tune in for more information.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.