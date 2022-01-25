Digital Daily

Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander’s Disturbing Last Tweets Revealed

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Many are still grieving the shocking death of Regina King‘s 26-year old son Ian Alexander, who died by suicide over the weekend. Although further details about the heartbreaking incident have yet to be revealed, fans dug up a few of Ian’s old tweets that showed a gloomier side to the Oscar-winning star’s son. Just five days before his passing, Ian tweeted:

“You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it’s a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s–t…..yea that one really hits home.”

In a follow up tweet, Ian spoke about his relationship with social media, and the impact it’s had on his mental health, sharing:

“I don’t think instagram is healthy for me.”

News broke on Friday that the 26-year old DJ — and only child of King’s — had died just days after celebrating his birthday. The Harder We Fall actress confirmed the news to People in a statement, revealing:

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Many of King’s friends, family and colleagues have rallied around her during this devastating time. Kid Cudi tweeted:

“My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them.”

Journalist Marc Lamont Hill shared:

“Sending all of my love and condolences to Regina King. I pray that she’s surrounded by love and healing energy.”

Our thoughts and well wishes are with Regina King and her family at this time.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7IGlYVfEh0?feature=oembed]

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web