Digital Daily

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Has Ties To Right-Wing Extremist Groups: Report

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

The wife of the only Black Supreme Court Justice currently serving on the nation’s highest court has ties to right-wing extremist groups and white nationalist organizations.

According to an investigative report by The New Yorker, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas co-hosted and spoke at a banquet that was part of a conference attended by the founder of the Oath Keepers. Federal prosecutors have previously accused the Oath Keepers of planning out attacks on the US Capitol and holding trainings the weeks before January 6, 2021.

In 2010, Thomas held the Remember the Ladies banquet at the Liberty XPO & Symposium which has been described as the “largest conservative training event in history.”

The symposium featured Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who’d founded the group just a year prior in 2009. Rhodes was arrested earlier this month and faces charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack.

Thomas’ connection to right-wing extremist groups doesn’t end with Rhodes, The New Yorker reported. Thomas co-hosted the 2010 banquet with Moms for America president Kimberly Fletcher, who, gave two speeches days before the Capitol riot spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.

These revelations come just days after the Supreme Court blocked former president Donald Trump‘s request to withhold documents from the January 6 investigation.

Clarence Thomas was the only one to vote against the decision.

Ginni Thomas, The New Yorker reported, is still working with people involved in cases that are being heard at the Supreme Court in front of her husband.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

From the Web