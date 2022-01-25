Clarence Thomas’ Wife Has Ties To Right-Wing Extremist Groups: Report

Photo: Getty Images

The wife of the only Black Supreme Court Justice currently serving on the nation’s highest court has ties to right-wing extremist groups and white nationalist organizations.

According to an investigative report by The New Yorker, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas co-hosted and spoke at a banquet that was part of a conference attended by the founder of the Oath Keepers. Federal prosecutors have previously accused the Oath Keepers of planning out attacks on the US Capitol and holding trainings the weeks before January 6, 2021.

In 2010, Thomas held the Remember the Ladies banquet at the Liberty XPO & Symposium which has been described as the “largest conservative training event in history.”

The symposium featured Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who’d founded the group just a year prior in 2009. Rhodes was arrested earlier this month and faces charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack.

Thomas’ connection to right-wing extremist groups doesn’t end with Rhodes, The New Yorker reported. Thomas co-hosted the 2010 banquet with Moms for America president Kimberly Fletcher, who, gave two speeches days before the Capitol riot spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.

These revelations come just days after the Supreme Court blocked former president Donald Trump‘s request to withhold documents from the January 6 investigation.

Clarence Thomas was the only one to vote against the decision.

Ginni Thomas, The New Yorker reported, is still working with people involved in cases that are being heard at the Supreme Court in front of her husband.

Clarence Thomas was the only justice to dissent on the Trump Jan 6 documents? Was he scared his wife might be mentioned in said documents? — Alicia (@Alicia0Givens) January 21, 2022

Clarence Thomas should be impeached. His wife was clearly involved in the insurrection plot, and he’s using his office to try to cover it up. — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) January 19, 2022

