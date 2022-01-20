Vic Mensa Speaks Out After Being Released From Jail: ‘I’m Free’

Photo: Getty Images

Vic Mensa is speaking out after being released from jail, following his weekend arrest. The “Down On My Luck” rapper, who was detained at the airport in Washington, D.C. for possession of mushrooms and LSD, took to Twitter to confirm his freedom, sharing:

“Wow what a trip. I’m freeeeeee. love you all. god works in mysterious ways.”

i’m freeeeeee

love you all

god works in mysterious ways — vino valentino (@VicMensa) January 19, 2022

Vic was returning from Ghana when U.S. Customs reportedly found drugs in his bag at Virginia’s Dulles International Airport, charging him with felony narcotics possession. According to reports, authorities found 41 grams of liquid LSD, 124 grams of psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms in the rapper’s bag before taking him into custody.

Mensa traveled to Ghana with longtime pal and fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper who took to social media to confirm his friend’s freedom by posting a photo from their epic trip, writing:

“Thanks for all the prayers. My boy back out here.”

Vic’s freedom comes hours after his fans and friends took to social media to rally for his freedom. Before his release, Chance shared to his Instagram stories:

“Pray for my bro to get bond this morning so he can get back home where he’s needed most.”

Poet Aja Monet, who also accompanied Vic Mensa on the trip to Ghana, shared prior to his release:

“Manifesting our brother home safe, in good spirits, protected, loved, supported, and defiant.”

No word on what obligations he still has with D.C. law enforcement following the incident. More details to come.