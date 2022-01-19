Cricket Wireless’ Antwone Williams Brings Home the Goods in Atlanta [Watch]

by Mark Hayes

Cricket Wireless calls Atlanta home to its corporate headquarters. They are also diving into the community to support and provide some amazing opportunities for small businesses. Along with their quest to find new franchise owners and their support of the sold out HBCU Classic Celebration Bowl, its been a big year for Cricket Wireless when it comes to giving back to the community they serve. Real Times Media’s National News Director Mark Hayes has more in this exclusive interview with Antwone Williams, director of sales at Cricket Wireless.

For more information please go to cricketwireless.com and you can get more information on the many programs that cricket wireless is offering to help support small business and their communities.