Atlanta City Council Member Andrea L. Boone Recognized as ESPN’s Celebration Bowl #HometownHero

District 10 Councilmember Andrea L. Boone was recently honored by ESPN as a #HometownHero of the Week, a recognition that spotlights individuals making positive contributions in their community.

Boone received the honor as part of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, the annual HBCU football game showcasing teams from the two conferences, and the Cricket Celebration Bowl, an HBCU postseason game featuring the champions of both conferences.

She was recognized for her advocacy of affordable housing, public safety improvements, and youth empowerment initiatives throughout Atlanta for more than a decade.

“This honor feels even more special and personal for me as a proud HBCU alum, and I’m really grateful and appreciative of this recognition. I work hard in the community to make sure the voices of my constituents are heard and that we remain focused on partnering together to make continued improvements in my district and keep Atlanta as a wonderful place to live,” Boone said.

The recognition states that Boone worked alongside and in partnership with churches, senior centers, neighborhoods, businesses, and other stakeholders to ensure elected officials at Atlanta City Hall “never lost focus on the needs and issues within her district.”

Boone is a graduate of Tuskegee University and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.