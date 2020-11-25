Atlanta City Council Member Andrea Boone, Nexus Community Church lead Thanksgiving Giveaway

Atlanta City Council Member Andrea Boone Partners with Nexus Community Church for Thanksgiving Giveaway

ATLANTA — District 10 Council member Andrea Boone has partnered with Nexus Community Church Atlanta and Lead Pastor Horatious A. Harris to provide Thanksgiving meals for families in Southwest Atlanta this week. Residents will receive hand-delivered gift baskets fully stocked with fixings for a complete Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the benevolence of Atlanta residents.

“I come from a long line of public servants and the underlying part of that title is service. I applaud Pastor Harris and his members for their efforts to provide meals for our residents throughout this pandemic – whether distributing farm-fresh groceries with a pop-up community grocery or as we’re doing this week, delivering food baskets to families in need. The members of this ministry are true leaders and servants who walk the walk, not just talk the talk,” Boone said.

Nexus Community Church Lead Pastor and Atlanta native Horatious A. Harris is excited to support members of the community who may have been among the hardest hit by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year has been especially hard for everyone, so it brings me joy to be able to offer some relief for residents who just need a little bit of hope. We are especially thankful to Council member Boone and her team for their willingness to join us in this effort,” Harris said.

The Thanksgiving baskets were made possible due to donations from Council member Boone’s office and members of the community. Baskets will be delivered from November 23-25 in Southwest Atlanta.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.