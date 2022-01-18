Rihanna Pens A Sweet Message To Her Late Cousin On Anniversary Of His Death

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna is grieving the loss her cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, whom she loss to gun violence back in 2017. The Fenty founder took to social media on Monday honor Alleyne with a series of throwback photos of the two and a short, sweet message, writing;

“Miss you and dat smile cuz”

Tavon was shot and killed in Barbados on December 26th, 2017 after reportedly walking through the Eden Lodge area of St Michael’s on the island when he was shot by a gunman several times at just 21 years old. Rihanna grieved her late cousin publicly via Instagram four years ago, shortly after the fatal shooting, sharing:

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence“

Just before his untimely passing, Alleyne celebrated his famous cousin’s 29th birthday, with a sweet tribute, writing:

“Every day we are happy to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true.”

Along with honoring her cousin this holiday season, Rih Rih also blessed her 114 million fans with a hilarious holiday video clip, jokingly writing, “When the shrooms hit,” as well as an adorable throwback photo of a younger Robyn Rihanna Fenty sitting on Santa Claus’s lap.

Well wishes to Rihanna’s family for their loss. Happy Holidays to all!