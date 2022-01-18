Entertainment

Boosie Mourns The Loss Of His Grandfather, Months After Grandmother’s Death

  • Black Information Network
Boosie is currently grieving the loss of his grandfather, who passed away over the weekend, just two months after the rapper’s grandmother passed. The “Wipe Me Down” star tweeted the somber news to his Twitter followers on Tuesday, writing:

“JUST LOST MY GRANDPA LOVE U OG WITH ALL MY HEART GRANNY N GRANDPA N 2 MONTHS”

The star also took to Instagram to inform his followers about his Grandad’s passing, with a photo of himself and his grandad sitting in the background, sharing:

“TIP GRANDPA IM GO MISS U **** FRFR I KNOW U COULDNT LIVE WITHOUT GRANNY. NOW YALL TOGETHER#91years#reatsteppa LOST BOTH MY GRAND PARENTS N 2MONTHS. TELL MY DADDY I LOVE EM N ILL SEE HIM WHEN I GET THERE ‼️”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Boozilla (@boosielive2.0)

Boosie’s loss comes just two months after the rapper lost his grandmother, who he honored with a touching tribute on Facebook in November. He shared:

“I JUST LOST MY GRANDMA. IM GO MISS U SO MUCH IM HURT BRA REAL TALK.”

I JUST LOST MY GRANDMA 🙏🏽🙏🏽 IM GO MISS U SO MUCH 😢😢‼️‼️‼️ IM HURT BRA REAL TALK

Posted by Boosie Badazz on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Boosie also says his grandmother’s decline in health is the real reason he went after Lil Nas X all year long, with several homophobic rants. In an interview with VladTV, the Baton Rouge star share:

“You know, you don’t play with no gangsta, bruh. That’s not an opp of mine. He had caught me at the wrong time. I was having a bad day. I was losing my grandmother, and I was going through a lot of shit. And you know how I am: you bite me, I’m going to bite back.”

Well wishes to Boosie and his family for their loss.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdXl9AhkHd0?feature=oembed]

