Inspired: Meagan Good, Gizelle Bryant & More Talk Black Girl Magic

iHeartRadio and Hyundai have teamed up on a new podcast to celebrate all things HBCU. On the fourth and final episode of “iHeartRadio’s Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration, entitled Black Girl Magic, actress Meagan Good and Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant sit down with Breakfast Club Host Angela Yee to discuss the emergence and importance of HBCU women alumni empowerment across all industries.

The impactful group of Black women kicked of the conversation by sharing their thoughts on the emergence of HBCU women alumni raising the bar in various different industries. Bryant shared:

“I genuinely feel like it is about time. I feel like, you know, HBCU’s overall have been overlooked for so long. I remember when I went to Hampton and I would tell people that I was going to Hampton, you know, 20 plus years ago. Nobody knew what it, nobody knew what it was, nobody understood it. But I would say that it’s an HBCU. People were like, “What is that?” So now, there is no question what Hampton University and all these HBCU’s are and the importance of them. So I’m just like, it’s about dangone time. It’s time that we get our flowers.”

Megan chimed in, adding:

“It’s so interesting because, you know, I was already a child actress so I didn’t go to college. And when I did Stomp The Yard is really when I learned about HBCU’s. And, you know, we went all across everywhere with the movie and talking and learning. And for me, it was really kind of like an education. I think it is so important now because the education is so different, because the community is so different, because, you know, just the- the love, the respect and the community. It’s just important that we have that and that that showcases, and that these people who have come from HBCU’s are in the world promoting that.”

The Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration podcast series celebrates the HBCU community with a four-episode special podcast series. Throughout the episode series, iHeartRadio's most popular and prolific Black personalities sit down with experts and celebrity guests for inspired conversations about topics important to the Black community.

