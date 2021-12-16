Entertainment

Big Sean Slams Kanye West Over Shady ‘Drink Champs’ Interview

  • Black Information Network
In just one month, Kanye West‘s Drink Champs interview has already become one of the most talked about interviews in Hip Hop history. A major viral moment from the DONDA rapper’s sit-down with Noreaga and DJ EFN was when he shared that he regrets signing Big Sean to his GOOD Music record label. For the first time since the polarizing interview, the Detroit rapper is speaking out about his former music mentor in his very own Drink Champs interview. In a clip from the upcoming sit-down, Sean shared:

“I love Kanye, bro. I love him for all the opportunity he gave me and all these things. But, I thought what he said was son b**** a*** s****.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

During his interview with the popular show last month, Kanye spoke about his relationship with Sean, sharing:

“Let me tell you. I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.’ I know this man’s mama. I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life, and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need their apologies.”

Kanye’s comment came just days after Big Sean announced that he’d be parting ways with GOOD Music, tweeting:

“By the way this the first project where I’m on my own label as well, no more lil dawg shit!!!! I bossed up! #DONLIFE”

See what else the Detroit star had to say in a clip from his upcoming episode of Drink Champs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NOREAGA/DRINKCHAMPS (@therealnoreaga)

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web