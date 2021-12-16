Big Sean Slams Kanye West Over Shady ‘Drink Champs’ Interview

“I love Kanye, bro. I love him for all the opportunity he gave me and all these things. But, I thought what he said was son b**** a*** s****.”
During his interview with the popular show last month, Kanye spoke about his relationship with Sean, sharing:
“Let me tell you. I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.’ I know this man’s mama. I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life, and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need their apologies.”
Kanye’s comment came just days after Big Sean announced that he’d be parting ways with GOOD Music, tweeting:
“By the way this the first project where I’m on my own label as well, no more lil dawg shit!!!! I bossed up! #DONLIFE”
See what else the Detroit star had to say in a clip from his upcoming episode of Drink Champs.