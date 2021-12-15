Judge Schedules Sentencing Hearing For Ahmaud Arbery’s Convicted Killers

Photo: Getty Images

A Georgia judge has put a date on the books for the sentence hearing of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery while he jogged in a south Georgia neighborhood.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan will be due in court Friday, January 7, 2022 to receive their sentences from Judge Timothy Walmsley, who also presided over the mens’ joint state trial.

The hearing is expected to be held at the Glynn County Courthouse, the same location as the November trial. All three are currently in custody at the Glynn County Detention Center and are awaiting trial for separate federal hate crime charges for the February 23, 2020 murder.

A grand jury indicted the men on federal hate crime charges April of this year, and prosecutors and defense lawyers are seeking to have a larger jury pool for the trial, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Jury selection in the state murder trial made headlines after a slow, and admittedly discriminatory process shadowed proceedings.

Jury selection in the federal case is expected to begin February 7, 2022.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

