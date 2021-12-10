Johnny Gill Reveals Who He’d Battle On ‘Verzuz’

Photo: Getty Images

My, My, My!

Johnny Gill has revealed who he’d want to go toe-to-toe, hit-for-hit within a Verzuz battle.

The New Edition alum sat down with Roland Martin who asked the singer who he would want to see in a Verzuz showcase. At first, Johnny Gill name dropped the late Teddy Pendergrass but went on to name three other men of soul.

“I would probably say my uncle –– Uncle Charlie,” the “Rub You the Right Way” singer said, referring to GAP Band lead singer, Charlie Wilson.

Gill went on, “Uncle and Frankie Beverly. And even [Keith] Sweat. Sweat’s catalog is insane.”

Keith Sweat –– who’s Johnny’s LSG bandmate –– already battled it out with Bobby Brown back in July, but that mash-up would be iconic.

In his catalog, Gill has mega hits, “My, My, My” and “Wrap My Body Tight” plus New Edition’s and LSG’s massive collections of hits.

The most recent Verzuz battle saw Three 6 Mafia nearly coming to blows with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as the two hip-hop groups battled it out musically.

On the R&B side of things, Verzuz has welcomed legends Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, along with Earth, Wind and Fire, Isley Brothers, Jill Scott, and Erykah Badu. Teddy Riley and Babyface, Stephanie Mills, and Chaka Khan all took the Verzuz stage too.

