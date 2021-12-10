iHeartMedia Atlanta Announces Partnership For 1 Million Black Business Initiative

iHeartMedia Atlanta Announces Partnership with Prudential Financial and Operation HOPE’s “1 Million Black Business Initiative”

iHeartMedia Atlanta today announced a partnership with Prudential Financial and Atlanta-based Operation HOPE in support of its “1 Million Black Business Initiative” (1MBB), which aims to create a million new Black businesses by 2030. iHeartMedia Atlanta is committed to fostering the creation of new Black businesses in the Atlanta metro area.

“We are excited to partner with Prudential Financial and Operation HOPE to grow Black business ownership here in Atlanta,” said Drew Lauter, President, iHeartMedia Atlanta. “Our city is the epicenter for entrepreneurial energy, and we are proud to use iHeartMedia Atlanta’s considerable resources along with Prudential Financial to help owners of Black small businesses achieve their dreams.”

Prudential Financial is working closely with iHeartMedia Atlanta and Operation HOPE to develop customized resources to support 1MBB efforts and help Black entrepreneurs in Atlanta successfully start and grow their business.

“Black-owned businesses are vital contributors to the economic and cultural vibrancy of our community, so it’s essential to uplift and support entrepreneurs to grow and thrive,” said Susan Somersille Johnson, Prudential Financial’s chief marketing officer. “We’re proud to join forces with iHeartMedia and Operation HOPE to make a meaningful difference, starting in Atlanta and expanding the partnership to reach more Black entrepreneurs in other cities around the nation.”

“Operation HOPE is grateful for the significant commitment made by Prudential Financial to the creation of Black-owned business in our great city. This type of private sector leadership is part of the reason why Atlanta continues to be the moral capital of America,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder and CEO of Operation HOPE.

Launched in October 2020 with founding partner Shopify, 1MBB aims to remove traditional hurdles to Black entrepreneurship and encourage more aspiring Black business owners to start — and scale— by providing them with the tools, resources, and education needed to succeed. To level the playing field, 1MBB will focus on critical tools for business growth such as technology and resources, educational programs, and the opportunity to access capital. Through this program, Black business owners can sign up for Operation HOPE’s award-winning model of community uplift, financial literacy and education, with access to tailored tools and resources upon graduation.

To learn more about 1MBB or to get your business started, visit: buildingblackbizATL.com or operationhope.org.

About iHeartMedia Atlanta

iHeartMedia Atlanta owns and operates WWPW-FM, WUBL-FM, WRDG-FM, WBZW-FM, WBZY-FM and, WBIN are part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in broadcast and streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech,and includes three segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to “silver rights” with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through our community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.