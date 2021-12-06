See Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan’s ‘A Journal For Jordan’ Trailer

For more than two decades, moviegoers have marveled at Denzel Washington‘s star performances in Malcolm X, Training Day and several other blockbuster films. However, he rarely gets the credit he deserves as a director. Throughout his career, Washington has had a hand in directing Antwone Fisher, The Great Debaters and Fences. This December, he will add another film to his resume, A Journal For Jordan.

Washington’s latest directorial work is not devoid of stars. Michael B. Jordan has teamed up with Chanté Adams for this emotional and endearing story about Black love, fatherhood and loss. Inspired by the real-life story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, the film follows the life of a Black soldier who falls in love, proposes to his girlfriend, prepares for the birth of his first child and then dies in a tragic incident while on duty. In the wake of his passing, his wife uncovers a collection of letters that he wrote to his infant son. As a way of mourning, the soldier’s wife and son sort through this collection of letters and honor his legacy.

Jordan will play the lead role in honor of King. Previously, he has starred in a number of classic television series like Friday Night Lights and The Wire. More recently, he has transitioned into film with lead roles in Creed, Fruitvale Station and Without Remorse. Most notably, he played the role of Erik Killmonger in Marvel’s Black Panther back in 2018.

Adams will play the role of Dana Canedy, the mother of King’s son. Prior to starring alongside Jordan, she starred in Stella Meghie’s The Photograph, Justin Simien’s Bad Hair and Netflix’s Roxanne Roxanne. Currently, she is filming the pilot of the upcoming television series, A League of Their Own.

A Journal For Jordan will debut in theaters on Christmas day (December 25).

