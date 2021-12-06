COVID-19

Omicron Variant Was In Europe Before South African Scientists Detected It

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

New data is revealing a different timeline of when the Omicron variant first started spreading across the globe –– and it may not begin in South Africa.

Dutch scientists announced Tuesday (November 30) that Covid-19 tests from November 19 and 23 prove the Omicron variant was already spreading in Europe before researchers in South Africa detected and identified the new strain and alerted the world.

The tests, they said, also predate samples taken from passengers who traveled from South Africa and were tested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport Friday (November 26).

“It is not yet clear,” the RIVM Health Institute said, if the earlier tests involve people who also traveled to South Africa, but they’ve been informed for their positive Omicron tests and “local health services had started contact tracing.”

The Netherlands isn’t the only country to confirm Omicron variant before South Africa’s alert. Health officials in Belgium and Germany both confirmed the presence of the new variant as early as November 24, CBS reported.

News of the variant’s prior spread comes after South African researchers were praised for their state-of-the-art genetic sequencing technology that led to the discovery. But leaders across Africa have condemned the swiftly-imposed travel bans on multiple African countries following the researchers’ discovery.

So far, the variant has been detected in at least 20 countries across the globe as scientists work to study its transmissibility rate and vaccine resistance.

For more information on Covid-19, the vaccine, and Omicron variant, please click here.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web