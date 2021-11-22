Michaels’ Trial begins final arguments in Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Was Arbery Running or Jogging?

Closing arguments began Monday in the murder trial of three white men accused in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 24-rearold Black man jogging in a Brunswick, Georgia who was Black in February 2020.

Defense attorney, for admitted killer Jason Sheffield appeared frustrated as he argued for the admission of his personal notes that he contends were admissible “because I wrote them in front of the jury. They saw me write them,” Sheffield explained prior to a heated exchange with prosecutors.

Defense attorney Sheffield told the jury McMichaels’was shaken by the threat of Arbery after Arbery refused to stop and come to McMichel’s truck or even answer why he was in the neighborhood

Travis McMichels and his defense team maintain that he was enacting a citizen’s arrest. Sheffield referenced his handwritten notes through his closing statement, citing his client was [sic] confused, concerned and traumatized.

McMicheals, a former US Coast Guard that maintains that he followed his military training while patrolling the white neighborhood which ultimately resulted in shooting the unarmed Arbery twice and up close with a shotgun.

On February 23, 2020 Ahmaud Arbery was confronted by an ad hoc group of vigilantes while jogging on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia. Travis and Gregory McMichael armed themselves with firearms and went hunting for suspicious characters in the mostly white community.

Riding in a car with a shotgun, the two men approached Arbery, who was jogging at the time. The defendant claims that Arbery attempted to run back in the other direction, only to find that McMichael’s friend, William “Roddy” Bryan, had positioned his car at the other end of the road. With the two cars positioned at opposite ends of the street, the police investigator claims McMichael told him that Arbery was “trapped like a rat.”