‘Jeopardy!’ Fan-Favorite LeVar Burton Tapped To Host ‘Trivial Pursuit’

LeVar Burton is coming to a television screen near you! The Hollywood Reporter has reported that eOne and Hasbro have tapped the talented actor to lead their “beloved” Trivial Pursuit game show.

Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television,” he said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Burton will not only host the show, but he will also executive produce the program through his LeVar Burton Entertainment banner. As host and executive producer, he aims to bring the classic board game to life for a new generation. With more than 100 million copies sold, Hasbro has attempted to turn the game into a TV series twice with Wink Martindale and Christopher Knight. However, eOne and Hasbro believes that Burton can take the franchise to new heights.

“LeVar Burton has been an iconic member of American pop culture for decades from Roots to Reading Rainbow to Star Trek and beyond. His love for intellectual curiosity paired with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro’s beloved trivia game to households in a new and exciting way,” Tara Long of eOne said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Burton’s newest gig comes months after he competed to become the next host of Jeopardy. However, the show’s executive producer Mike Richards ended up getting the role until he was booted for several alleged workplace infractions. Now, reports suggest Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik will host the series moving forward.

As for Burton, he has his eyes set on landing a network partner for the new show.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

