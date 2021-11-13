Kyle Rittenhouse May Face Lesser Charges In Kenosha Shooting Trial

Photo: Getty Images

Closing arguments will not be made until Monday morning, but there has been an update in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Currently, the defendant faces six charges that range from illegally carrying a firearm to intentional homicide. Facing life in prison, the accused killer pled not guilty to all six charges. Now, the prosecution is reportedly looking to alter the charges levied against the accused killer.

NPR reports that prosecutor Thomas Binger and his colleagues are seeking to modify the charges Rittenhouse faces. Specifically, Binger and his team would like to lessen the charges the defendant faces regarding the shooting of Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide for killing Huber and first-degree attempted intentional homicide for wounding Grosskreutz. However, the defendant argues that he acted in self-defense because Grosskreutz pointed a pistol at him and multiple videos show Huber hitting him with a skateboard.

“Certainly with the Huber and Grosskreutz shootings, there’s really been almost no evidence presented by the state as to why that wasn’t self-defense under those circumstances,” defense attorney Julius Kim explained to NPR.

Instead of two first-degree homicide charges, NPR reports that Binger could seek second-degree homicide charges instead of first-degree homicide charges or reckless homicide instead of intentional homicide. If charges are lessened, Rittenhouse would no longer face life in prison, but legal experts believe that it would increase the likelihood he faces jail time.

“I think the request for lesser included charges reflects an acknowledgment that their case might not be as strong with regard to the original charges, and that at this point, they’re willing to give up the prospect of life imprisonment for the defendant in exchange for obtaining convictions on something,” defense attorney Julius Kim told NPR.

The defense closed its case on Thursday afternoon and closing arguments will begin on Monday with jury deliberations to follow.

