Kendrick Lamar Makes Epic Return To The Stage

Photo: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar made an epic return to the stage on Friday night (November 12) as the headline performer for the Day ‘N Las Vegas festival.

Draped in all white, the “Humble” rapper spared no vibe or bar for fans who had him trending on Twitter because of the performance, which is the first headline set he’s given since he confirmed new music is on the way.

During the set, the rapper dedicated a live rendition of “Sing About Me” to world peace and love.

“Let’s give peace to the world, y’all,” he said on stage, surrounded by a kids, ballerinas, and models. “We’re going to do this one for love,” he added before going into the song.

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Sing About Me..” performance was dedicated to world peace and love♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/IYNif9DCMD — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) November 13, 2021

It’s been over four years since the rapper has dropped a studio album, though he announced earlier this year he is working on music and would be releasing his final album under the TDE label before he’s rumored to branch out on his own under his multi-media company, pgLang.

Kendrick turned heads at the end of the summer with the release of Baby Keem‘s hit song “family ties,” where they both delivered the heat.

Most recently, he hopped on the star-studded Terrace Martin track “Drones” featuring Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, and James Fauntleroy.

Check out more of fan’s videos from Kendrick’s performance below.

this new Kendrick Lamar era gon be something pic.twitter.com/LZm84GwwiX — NeyZone6 | Damatré n Jermel’s Angel 💕 (@Bubbleszone6) November 13, 2021

Kendrick Lamar performing ‘The Art Of Peer Pressure’ at Day N Vegas 2021 🎥 faithjoyvon pic.twitter.com/Vy3eLZhXzE — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) November 13, 2021