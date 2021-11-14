Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Makes Epic Return To The Stage

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar made an epic return to the stage on Friday night (November 12) as the headline performer for the Day ‘N Las Vegas festival.

Draped in all white, the “Humble” rapper spared no vibe or bar for fans who had him trending on Twitter because of the performance, which is the first headline set he’s given since he confirmed new music is on the way.

During the set, the rapper dedicated a live rendition of “Sing About Me” to world peace and love.

“Let’s give peace to the world, y’all,” he said on stage, surrounded by a kids, ballerinas, and models. “We’re going to do this one for love,” he added before going into the song.

It’s been over four years since the rapper has dropped a studio album, though he announced earlier this year he is working on music and would be releasing his final album under the TDE label before he’s rumored to branch out on his own under his multi-media company, pgLang.

Kendrick turned heads at the end of the summer with the release of Baby Keem‘s hit song “family ties,” where they both delivered the heat.

Most recently, he hopped on the star-studded Terrace Martin track “Drones” featuring Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, and James Fauntleroy.

Check out more of fan’s videos from Kendrick’s performance below.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web