Letitia James Strives To Make History In New York Governor’s Race

Another name has been added to the growing field of candidates that will run to become the next governor of New York. Multiple news outlets have reported that New York Attorney General Letitia James will enter the state’s gubernatorial race.

James’ interest in the state’s gubernatorial race is not a surprise to those who have been following her movements as of late. In mid-September, CNBC reported that she was meeting with several political consultants to explore he political future. According to reports, she has secured the help of seasoned political consultant Luis Miranda Jr. and raised $1 million through the first half of 2021.

James enters the gubernatorial race with a resume that includes investigations into the conduct of former New York Governor Chris Cuomo, former Presidential Donal Trump and the officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude. She is the first Black woman to become the state’s attorney general. If elected, she will also become the first Black woman to become governor of New York.

The New York Attorney General joins a growing field of Democratic candidates that includes acting New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has also teased the possibility of a gubernatorial run in 2022.

“I haven’t ruled in or ruled out anything. I haven’t made any decisions about the future,” de Blasio told News 10 ABC in August.

From the Republican Party, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, Andrew Giuliani and Rob Astorino are also expected to enter the gubernatorial race. However, a Republican candidate has not won the gubernatorial race since George Pataki did so in 1996.

Primary elections are set for June 2022 and the general election is set for November 2022.

