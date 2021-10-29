Kasim Reed for Atlanta Receives Endorsement from Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat

Atlanta, GA – Today, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat endorsed Kasim Reed for Mayor. With 30 years of success in the public safety sector and a decade previously serving as Chief of the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections, Sheriff Labat is a proven law enforcement leader dedicated to the safety and well-being of all Fulton County residents.

The Sheriff’s Office is responsible for administration and operation of the Fulton County jail, providing security for all courtrooms and Judges, and providing warrant service/civil process, special operations and investigative units.

“I am incredibly proud to support Kasim Reed as the next mayor of Atlanta,” said Sheriff Labat. “As Sheriff of Fulton County, it has been my desire for the City of Atlanta and Fulton County to work together to keep our citizens safe while also caring for all of our detainees in the most humane way possible. Since taking office earlier this year, I have continued to urge swift action between the County and the City to address the challenge of critical overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail, to no avail.

Atlanta needs a mayor who will serve as a strategic law enforcement partner who is capable of gaining the trust and support of not only the men and women of the Atlanta Police Department but also of law enforcement officials in surrounding jurisdictions to build critical partnerships. To date, Kasim Reed is the only candidate who has reached out to me to discuss a plan on fighting crime, building law enforcement partnerships and immediate utilization of ACDC to address overcrowding at the Fulton County jail.

Kasim’s priorities align with my own and include not only building key partnerships to fight crime and reduce overcrowding at the Fulton County jail, but also offering mental health, youthful offender and other re-entry programs to help detainees avoid returning to jail once they are released. While I know all of the candidates well, I recognize the significance of supporting a candidate who understands the importance of city/county law enforcement partnerships and serving the citizens of Fulton County and the City of Atlanta. For me, that candidate is Kasim Reed.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Sheriff Labat,” said Reed. “Restoring safety in every neighborhood across our city will require partnership and collaboration with all of our public safety agencies. Knowing and working with Sheriff Labat for more than a decade will allow my Administration to move swiftly to keep our city jail open to eliminate overcrowding and shut down the revolving door for repeat violent offenders.”

Reed also received endorsed from other leading organizations and unions including: The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 134, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Georgia Local 1644, the Georgia Federation of Public Service Employees (FPSE), the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 8 Southeast, the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys and The Atlanta Daily World.