Breonna Taylor Memorial Endowment Opens Nursing Student Scholarship Program

The life and legacy of Breonna Taylor will continue to live on through a scholarship program in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Earlier this week, Thrive Causemetics, a Los Angeles-based luxury cosmetics brand, made a $100,000 donation to the Breonna Taylor Memorial Endowment. The generous gift will be used to launch a scholarship program for nursing students at the University of Louisville. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Thrive Causemetics also hopes the donation will help others to pitch in and help the program reach the $2 million full endowment “needed to ensure the scholarship lives on forever.”

“Like so many around the world, the employees and customers of Thrive Causemetics were heartbroken and horrified by the tragic death of Breonna Taylor, and the injustice that was served in her killing,” Thrive Causemetics Founder Karissa Bodnar told the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“As a way to turn pain into purpose, our team went to work to find ways that we could help keep her legacy alive. While our hearts ache for the beautiful life that was lost, we are comforted to know that Breonna’s legacy will live on in the hearts of the beneficiaries who receive this scholarship, as well as the lives those individuals change.”

Prior to being killed by police officers in early 2020, Taylor worked as an emergency medical technician. She also had dreams of becoming a nurse as well. Through this program, other Black women will have an opportunity to continue her work in healthcare. Attorney Sam Aguiar said Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, was “amazed” by the donation.

“The women in our family are all in health care, and Thrive Causemetics is bringing smiles to our faces and tears to our eyes, because this will pave the way for so many others to live Breonna’s dream of working in the medical field,” Palmer stated.

“In a time where health care workers are needed more than ever, we are so thankful. Thrive Causemetics’ generosity is going to help so many. Breonna’s legacy and the outpouring of support like this continues to bring us so much light.”

