Morehouse Graduate Becomes First Black US Attorney To Serve In Washington

Morehouse College is no stranger to producing leaders in a variety of fields ranging from sports to science. Over the years, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee and several other prominent figures have started their journey to greatness in Atlanta, Georgia. This week, Morehouse College graduate Nick Brown added his name to the list of changemakers to emerge from the historic campus.

As reported by the Seattle Times, the U.S. Senate has confirmed Brown as a U.S. attorney in western Washington. He is the first Black man to ever hold this role in the state of Washington.

Prior to working as a U.S. attorney, Brown earned degrees from both Morehouse and Harvard University. After leaving law school, Brown went on to become a judge advocate general in the U.S. Army. Throughout his career, Brown has worked as a litigation partner at Pacifica Law Group and a commissioner on the Seattle Ethics and Election Commission. More recently, he has spent six years working as a federal prosecutor on criminal matters. He has handled more than 100 cases ranging from sex abuse trials to crimes at the U.S. border.

Beyond his work as a prosecutor, Brown was also a reality TV star. In 2000, he participated in the second season of the popular reality competition series, Survivor. While he did not win, he performed fairly well and finished seventh out 15 contestants. Tina Wesson of Knoxville, Tennessee ended up winning the competition and returning for two other seasons of the show.

Brown may not be returning to reality TV anytime soon, but he will be seen in a courtroom in the near future. Washington Governor Jay Inslee is very excited about Brown’s future in the state.

“Congratulations Nick Brown. Your work has already made a great impact on our state and our region,” Inslee tweeted.

“Congratulations to Nick Brown on his appointment as US Attorney for Western WA! He is an impeccable choice with the background, experience, and dedication to justice to serve our region well,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan added.

Congratulations to Nick Brown! If you know Nick even a little, you know he’s one of our country’s finest. This is an exciting new chapter in a career of service. https://t.co/EZbtL78Uok — Chase Gallagher (@chasegallagher) October 1, 2021

Congratulations to @NickBrownNow on being confirmed as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington! The people of the district are so fortunate to have your leadership. pic.twitter.com/HfEqqTMqE0 — David Keenan (@JudgeDaveKeenan) October 1, 2021

