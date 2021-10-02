FBI Joins Search For Missing 19-Year-old Miya Marcano

Photo: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Federal agents have joined the search for 19-year-old Miya Marcano who has been missing in Florida for a week.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Thursday (September 30) that the FBI is assisting local police by lending technology support in locating Marcano who was last seen at the Orlando apartment complex where she lives and works last Friday evening (September 24).

In the time since she’s been missing, local authorities said they’ve conducted 30 searches across three counties, CNN reported. Dogs, dive teams, and helicopters have also been deployed in the search, authorities said.

“We’ve been in contact with Miya’s family every single day, numerous times a day, trying to keep them updated on everything that we’re doing,” Mina said.

The sheriff said Armando Manuel Caballero, a man who was a person of interest in Miya’s disappearance, was found dead earlier this week of an apparent suicide. Caballero, police said worked at the apartment complex and had accessed Miya’s apartment unit without her permission. There was a warrant for his arrest for burglary.

STILL MISSING: The red shirt (left) is what Miya Marcano was wearing when last seen on 9/24. She also had on jeans & a black hoodie. On 9/27, person of interest Armando Caballero was found dead in an apparent suicide. We’re still searching for Miya. Call 407-836-4357 w/ info pic.twitter.com/YkLGAQKPWb — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 28, 2021

So far, no other persons of interest have been named by police in Marcano’s disappearance, but that could change, police said, as the investigation continues.

Marcano was last seen wearing a red shirt, jeans, and a black hoodie at her apartment, the sheriff said, adding that she had a scheduled flight the same evening she went missing, “but never made it on the plane.”

Police are encouraging anyone who wants to report tips on the case to call the Central Florida Crimeline or 407-836-4357.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

