Entertainment

Dr. Dre Reveals Who Will Perform During The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

  • Black Information Network
Seven months ago, The Weeknd shut Raymond James Stadium down with an outstanding performance that featured a medley of his greatest hits. If fans thought the NFL couldn’t take the halftime show to another level this year, they’re completely wrong. In a surprise announcement, legendary producer Dr. Dre announced that Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg would join him during the Super Bowl halftime show this February.”I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the Pepsi Halftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career. [It will be] bigger and better than ever,” the legendary producer wrote on Instagram.
 

Not only will Dr. Dre be performing at halftime of the biggest sport event in America, but he will do so in his hometown of Los Angeles. Adding to the moment, fellow Los Angeles natives Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg will also have an opportunity to perform in their home city.

While Mary J. Blige and Eminem may not be Los Angeles natives, they are extremely familiar with the city. Dr. Dre brought Eminem out to the west coast in the late 1990s to help propel his career into superstardom with The Slim Shady LP. As for Mary J. Blige, she has appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s debut album and graced the Grammy Award stage numerous times. Not to mention, Dr. Dre offered production on one of her biggest hits, “Family Affair.”

All of these musical titans will come together on February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web