Dr. Dre Reveals Who Will Perform During The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Not only will Dr. Dre be performing at halftime of the biggest sport event in America, but he will do so in his hometown of Los Angeles. Adding to the moment, fellow Los Angeles natives Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg will also have an opportunity to perform in their home city.

While Mary J. Blige and Eminem may not be Los Angeles natives, they are extremely familiar with the city. Dr. Dre brought Eminem out to the west coast in the late 1990s to help propel his career into superstardom with The Slim Shady LP. As for Mary J. Blige, she has appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s debut album and graced the Grammy Award stage numerous times. Not to mention, Dr. Dre offered production on one of her biggest hits, “Family Affair.”

All of these musical titans will come together on February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.